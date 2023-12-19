Previous
Dirty boy by pamknowler
Photo 958

Dirty boy

Look who came in from the garden this morning. His legs are even muddier! Was he digging to Australia? 🤪🤪🤪🤪
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
Most probably, yes!! LOL
December 19th, 2023  
