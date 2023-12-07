Waiting for physio

Previous
Had bad night. Projectile vomiting at midnight! It went everywhere! Had to change me and the bed! Then bladder kicked in! Too much information I expect. Pain ok except when they got me out of bed for first time to use commode. Second change of bed! Not much sleep! I am up and dressed and still waiting to see physio! It’s going to be another long day I think!
I don’t know why photo is landscape? I think I look better in my side. Me in a dress for first time in years! My sister thinks it’s too bright!
Oh if you open photo it turns it round- who knew?
Pam Knowler

Steve Chappell ace
Oh, that sounds awful, I hope you are feeling better soon!
December 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh you poor love ❤️ A bug? Or reaction to drugs? I sincerely hope it all settles down quickly. Good luck with physio ❤️
December 7th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Oh dear, what a crappy night you had, I so hope today is much better. That dress is not too bright at all
December 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh no how awful. Maybe you had a reaction to the anaesthetic. Hope you have a better night tonight.
December 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
IHow awful Pam, I know what you went through as I react like that to the anaesthetic! Hope you will soon be more comfortable
December 7th, 2023  
