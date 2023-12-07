Waiting for physio

Had bad night. Projectile vomiting at midnight! It went everywhere! Had to change me and the bed! Then bladder kicked in! Too much information I expect. Pain ok except when they got me out of bed for first time to use commode. Second change of bed! Not much sleep! I am up and dressed and still waiting to see physio! It’s going to be another long day I think!

I don’t know why photo is landscape? I think I look better in my side. Me in a dress for first time in years! My sister thinks it’s too bright!

Oh if you open photo it turns it round- who knew?