Home again!

It’s good to be home! Had best nights sleep I have had in months! I didn’t wake until 7.30 and I didn’t need to pee in the night! That was good because I had to get Barb to lift my leg back onto the bed. Done a list of all meds / what and when to take them - I don’t want to overdose. Worked my way through the list of exercises- the lifting leg off bed the hardest/ most painful. Hopefully they will get easier as the days go on! I am now exhausted 🤪🤪🤪 so glad I am home!