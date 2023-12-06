Sign up
Arrived at hospital 7.15am and finally went down at 2pm! Back in ward by 4pm. Too late for physio to get me out of bed today so I see bed pans on the horizon! No pain yet but they said it will start soon - lovely! The fun starts here!
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th December 2023 7:21pm
Tags
hospital
,
knee-replacement
