Previous
All done by pamknowler
Photo 954

All done

Arrived at hospital 7.15am and finally went down at 2pm! Back in ward by 4pm. Too late for physio to get me out of bed today so I see bed pans on the horizon! No pain yet but they said it will start soon - lovely! The fun starts here!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise