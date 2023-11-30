Previous
Haircut by pamknowler
George having his haircut this morning. I wanted to get him done before I go into hospital for knee replacement next week. Such a good boy letting Rhona do anything. He won’t let me do anything!
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Pam Knowler

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture , of course he will let the professional do the hair trim and grooming without any bother!!!!!!!!! Best wishes to you on your imminent surgery, I have had complete replacements on both knees, and well worth it in the end !
November 30th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Such a handsome George. Good boy
November 30th, 2023  
