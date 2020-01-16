Previous
Next
Transfer from iphone to Mac via Airdrop by pamknowler
Photo 1369

Transfer from iphone to Mac via Airdrop

I am pleased to let you know my friend Rachel has told me how to get a photo from my iPhone to my MacBook Pro. I do not understand why it has suddenly stopped uploading photos when I plug in the phone via a USB. I had to click on Airdrop (I have never used this function on my phone) and the photo went into my Downloads. I then uploaded it into LR from the Downloads. I only did one photo and it was a bit fiddly. Not sure if you can do more than one photo at a time. This is frustrating but at least I can get a photo from my iPhone into LR to edit it which I prefer doing.

Uploaded for my extras album
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Two handsome fellas for sure!
January 16th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, two handsome fellows!
January 16th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Cute capture :)
January 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise