Transfer from iphone to Mac via Airdrop

I am pleased to let you know my friend Rachel has told me how to get a photo from my iPhone to my MacBook Pro. I do not understand why it has suddenly stopped uploading photos when I plug in the phone via a USB. I had to click on Airdrop (I have never used this function on my phone) and the photo went into my Downloads. I then uploaded it into LR from the Downloads. I only did one photo and it was a bit fiddly. Not sure if you can do more than one photo at a time. This is frustrating but at least I can get a photo from my iPhone into LR to edit it which I prefer doing.



Uploaded for my extras album