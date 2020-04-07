Previous
Take off by pamknowler
So pleased to capture the chaffinch as he took off from the tree. I have really enjoyed watching this little bird coming back and forth all day feeding. I am sure it won't be long before we have other visitors.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Newbank Lass ace
Wonderful motion shot
April 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Absolutely awesome capture, wonderful shot and timing.
April 7th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous action shot!
April 7th, 2020  
