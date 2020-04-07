Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1384
Take off
So pleased to capture the chaffinch as he took off from the tree. I have really enjoyed watching this little bird coming back and forth all day feeding. I am sure it won't be long before we have other visitors.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
3
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th April 2020 11:04am
Tags
tree
,
take-off
,
garden
,
feeder
,
devon
,
chaffinch
,
bucks-mills
,
first-visitor
Newbank Lass
ace
Wonderful motion shot
April 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Absolutely awesome capture, wonderful shot and timing.
April 7th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Fabulous action shot!
April 7th, 2020
