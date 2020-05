One in - one out!!

This was so funny to see as both birds arrived at the opening at the same time - one flying in and one flying out!! They managed not to crash into each other but it was very close!! It's a wonder it didn't happen more often as both birds were flying in and out continuously all day. Not sure how many trips this would be but every time they came back to the nest they had a mouthful of caterpillars and insects.