Photo 1553
Extras - Magic hands
Another shot of George relaxing on the table while Rhona starts to trim the fur on his legs. This is the dog who won't let me touch him with a brush or scissors!!
Look how scruffy he was!! I will try to get some shots of both boys now they are neat and tidy - better be quick as it won't last!!
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
Kathy A
ace
Love the look on his face
April 27th, 2022
