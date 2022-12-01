Previous
Extras - Foggy walk by pamknowler
Photo 1581

Extras - Foggy walk

This morning was very foggy and it hasn't lifted all day. I liked this misty view across the reservoir and thought it was funny how the group of mallard ducks were coming our way very quickly in the hope of food!! They were out of luck!!
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
