Photo 1586
Extras - King of the castle
George enjoyed the walk this morning. The cold frosty ground doesn’t seem to bother him thankfully.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Taken
17th December 2022 10:03am
Privacy
Tags
walk
,
cold
,
frost
,
george
,
country-park
