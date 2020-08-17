Sign up
276 / 365
Urban grunge
Me and my sis went on a self guided tour of the street art in Digbeth, Birmingham. We took lots of shots of the amazing art works but I was more drawn to the grittier bits of the area.
Sis looks like she could do with another hand here.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
5
1
365
iPhone SE
15th August 2020 12:52pm
urban
,
grunge
Jenn
ace
That is a cool looking place.
August 17th, 2020
