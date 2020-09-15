Previous
Hot

Another scorcher here today, even the grass is wilting.
The temperatures are due to drop back to normal over the next few days so my walks should be more comfortable.
Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
