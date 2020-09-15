Sign up
Hot
Another scorcher here today, even the grass is wilting.
The temperatures are due to drop back to normal over the next few days so my walks should be more comfortable.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
hot
