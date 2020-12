Determination

In the UK snow is a very random occurrence so when we do get some it's quite exciting, especially for children (and big children like me).

It was coming down quite thickly when I went out on my walk and there were lots of kids out with sleds but after an hour or so it had stopped and this was all we got.

I think this sorry looking snowman deserves a gold star for effort as the kids must have gone far and wide to get enough snow to build him.