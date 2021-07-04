Sign up
Photo 539
City skyline
This one is for my sister Lesley
@tinley23
who loves to see cranes against the sky.
There are no shortage of cranes in our city at the moment and I took this while waiting for the bus to take me home.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
3
2
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
539
photos
94
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
29th June 2021 8:00pm
Tags
city
,
skyline
Asli
ace
Omg! So beautiful!
July 4th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Woooaaaah! Thank you. Awesomeness!
July 4th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Brilliant, fav
July 4th, 2021
