City skyline

This one is for my sister Lesley @tinley23 who loves to see cranes against the sky.
There are no shortage of cranes in our city at the moment and I took this while waiting for the bus to take me home.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Asli ace
Omg! So beautiful!
July 4th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Woooaaaah! Thank you. Awesomeness!
July 4th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
Brilliant, fav
July 4th, 2021  
