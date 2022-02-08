Sign up
Photo 631
Short back and sides
Peeping through the barber shop window yesterday on my trip to the local High Street.
I was going to switch it to b&w but I liked all the colours.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
1
1
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
8th February 2022 12:34pm
Tags
people-working
Mags
ace
Great candid and I love the colors!
February 9th, 2022
