St Paul’s church by pattyblue
St Paul’s church

We went on a guided tour of the catacombs in the cemeteries in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter yesterday.
On the walk over we passed St Paul’s church and I took this before the leaves on the trees obscured the view of the church.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Pat Thacker

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Lesley ace
This is fabulous. What an amazing web of branches around it!
April 24th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Wonderful in B&W
April 24th, 2022  
