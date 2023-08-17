Sign up
Photo 832
Flowers in the window
We visited Calke Abbey on Thursday and these flowers were in the window of the gardeners shed. We spent the whole day in the grounds and gardens and didn’t even get to the house so we will be back.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
window
flowers
the
in
Mags
ace
So nice! I imagine the bottles were lucky finds. They look pretty old.
August 19th, 2023
