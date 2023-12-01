Previous
A collective happy moment by pattyblue
A collective happy moment

I stood taking pictures of this swan walking round the edge of the lake on the ice and listening to the cracking sounds as he took each step.
A man with a dog stopped next to me to watch and then three teenagers stopped on the other side of me watching.
He took a few more steps towards the centre of the lake and the ice broke and he plopped into the water. We all gave a small chuckle, smiled at each other then carried on our separate ways.
I looked back and the swan was shaking his tail feathers and enjoying his little patch that he’d made.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflection.
December 1st, 2023  
