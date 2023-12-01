A collective happy moment

I stood taking pictures of this swan walking round the edge of the lake on the ice and listening to the cracking sounds as he took each step.

A man with a dog stopped next to me to watch and then three teenagers stopped on the other side of me watching.

He took a few more steps towards the centre of the lake and the ice broke and he plopped into the water. We all gave a small chuckle, smiled at each other then carried on our separate ways.

I looked back and the swan was shaking his tail feathers and enjoying his little patch that he’d made.

