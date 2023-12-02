Previous
Freaky cloud by pattyblue
Photo 854

Freaky cloud

I haven’t seen one like this before.
The snow has missed us here in the Midlands, it’s just bitter cold with rather lovely skies at the moment.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise