A good day by pattyblue
A good day

We went walking today along the canal between Kinver and Stourbridge and found lots of interesting stuff to see on our way.
The only downside was the dull weather so we are going to return in early summer.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful. The reflections are so clear!
January 11th, 2024  
KWind ace
Pretty! Great reflections!
January 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful image! I love the reflections.
January 11th, 2024  
