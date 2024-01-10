Sign up
Previous
Photo 871
A good day
We went walking today along the canal between Kinver and Stourbridge and found lots of interesting stuff to see on our way.
The only downside was the dull weather so we are going to return in early summer.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
3
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
10th January 2024 12:32pm
good
,
day
,
a
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful. The reflections are so clear!
January 11th, 2024
KWind
ace
Pretty! Great reflections!
January 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful image! I love the reflections.
January 11th, 2024
