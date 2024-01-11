Something new every time

As we were walking along the canal yesterday a lady stopped us and asked if we had seen the kingfisher.

We said no so she told us that this section was its territory and it flew as far as Stewpony bridge and through the hole.

We said thanks and looked out for it as we carried on our walk while puzzling over what she meant by the hole.

Sadly we didn’t get to see the kingfisher but as we approached Stewpony bridge we did find the hole.

We thought we’d hit a dead end at first but a few more steps revealed all.