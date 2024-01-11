Previous
Something new every time by pattyblue
Something new every time

As we were walking along the canal yesterday a lady stopped us and asked if we had seen the kingfisher.
We said no so she told us that this section was its territory and it flew as far as Stewpony bridge and through the hole.
We said thanks and looked out for it as we carried on our walk while puzzling over what she meant by the hole.
Sadly we didn’t get to see the kingfisher but as we approached Stewpony bridge we did find the hole.
We thought we’d hit a dead end at first but a few more steps revealed all.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
What an interesting find. Always good to spot new places.
January 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such an interesting place. I hope you'll see it one day.
January 12th, 2024  
