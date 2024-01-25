Previous
Varied diet by pattyblue
Varied diet

So far this week I’ve seen the swans and ducks eating bread, flat bread, peas, Bombay mix and rice but today was the first time I’ve seen them eating muffins.
I know most of these foods are bad for them but they sure look healthy enough on it.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
242% complete

