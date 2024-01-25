Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 886
Varied diet
So far this week I’ve seen the swans and ducks eating bread, flat bread, peas, Bombay mix and rice but today was the first time I’ve seen them eating muffins.
I know most of these foods are bad for them but they sure look healthy enough on it.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
886
photos
95
followers
94
following
242% complete
View this month »
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
886
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
25th January 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diet
,
varied
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close