Previous
Life signs by pattyblue
Photo 887

Life signs

Struggled to find anything interesting today. This fluffy magnolia bud is all I’ve got.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Don't think ours are that far along - might have frozen if they were.
January 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! It's a lovely fluffy bud!
January 27th, 2024  
Jen ace
I like it 😀
January 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise