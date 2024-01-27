Previous
Canal adventure by pattyblue
Canal adventure

We walked a new section of canal from Coseley to West Bromwich today.
The weather was perfect for walking, cool and dry with a gentle bit of sunlight.
A great day of exploring and seeing new sights.
Pat

