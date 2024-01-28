Previous
Pylon patterns by pattyblue
Pylon patterns

I got a bit giddy trying to get a symmetrical shot of this pylon yesterday. I had to keep stopping and looking at the ground so that I didn’t fall over.
I had to do a tiny bit of tweaking but I think I cracked it.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Diane ace
This is great! I've gotten dizzy trying to take shots like this. Well done.
January 29th, 2024  
