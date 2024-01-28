Sign up
Previous
Photo 889
Pylon patterns
I got a bit giddy trying to get a symmetrical shot of this pylon yesterday. I had to keep stopping and looking at the ground so that I didn’t fall over.
I had to do a tiny bit of tweaking but I think I cracked it.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
1
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
889
photos
95
followers
94
following
243% complete
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
27th January 2024 12:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
patterns
,
pylon
Diane
ace
This is great! I've gotten dizzy trying to take shots like this. Well done.
January 29th, 2024
