Photo 890
Photo 890
Tree circles
A nice day for reflections.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
890
photos
95
followers
94
following
243% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
27th January 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
circles
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous
January 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
365 Project
