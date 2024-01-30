Previous
Ozzy by pattyblue
Photo 891

Ozzy

A mural of Ozzy Osborne tucked away in a corner of Birmingham taken on my last visit.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise