Hellebore by pattyblue
Photo 892

Hellebore

Looking back at my calendar for January I realised that there wasn’t very much colour in there so I thought I would end the month on a colourful note.
This is one of three hellebores in my garden, the other two are white and pale pink.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Lesley ace
Wow, how lovely to have this joyful colour in your garden in this gloomy season
January 31st, 2024  
Loopy-Lou
A beautiful close up, love the colour.
January 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Love the color and detail!
January 31st, 2024  
Speedwell
Wow, what a strong colour!
January 31st, 2024  
Brian ace
Breathtaking
February 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful macro.
February 1st, 2024  
