Toronto's Iconic Cinesphere by pdulis
Photo 1655

Toronto's Iconic Cinesphere

Toronto’s most iconic movie theatre is the world's first permanent IMAX movie theatre. Its six-storey circular screen was twice as big as the one at the McLaughlin Planetarium, and makes for truly remarkable movie going.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Corinne C ace
Fabulous composition! We lived in Waterloo for 6 years and came often in Toronto for theater but we never went there :-(
October 7th, 2022  
Rick ace
Neat looking movie theater. Cool capture..
October 7th, 2022  
Milanie ace
The exterior is as interesting as the interior - like its reflection
October 7th, 2022  
