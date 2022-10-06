Sign up
Photo 1655
Toronto's Iconic Cinesphere
Toronto’s most iconic movie theatre is the world's first permanent IMAX movie theatre. Its six-storey circular screen was twice as big as the one at the McLaughlin Planetarium, and makes for truly remarkable movie going.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
3
5
Tags
toronto
,
ontario
,
theatre
,
place
,
iconic
,
cinesphere
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous composition! We lived in Waterloo for 6 years and came often in Toronto for theater but we never went there :-(
October 7th, 2022
Rick
ace
Neat looking movie theater. Cool capture..
October 7th, 2022
Milanie
ace
The exterior is as interesting as the interior - like its reflection
October 7th, 2022
