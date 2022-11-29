Sign up
Photo 1709
St. Johns Ocean Pier
Finally got to Florida. Jutting out into the open ocean, St. Johns Ocean Pier is perfect if you want to catch the sunrise in the background.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
1709
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th November 2022 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
sunrise
,
pier
,
florida
,
st.augustine
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Is that down around St Augustine. How long are you down for.
November 30th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sunrise. Love the color on the water. Love that you included the pier.
November 30th, 2022
Louise & Ken
Beautiful slow-moving ocean as well!
November 30th, 2022
