Previous
There's an Island, Across the Sea... by peekysweets
33 / 365

There's an Island, Across the Sea...

"Beautiful Hawaii, Beautiful Hawaii!"

My husband has been in Kaui for two weeks. This morning was not the most beautiful day so he walked around the grounds of this hotel, to seize the day! I'm glad he did!

He sent me a video of himself playing ukulele, while sitting on a paddle board, singing Beautiful Kaui, instead of Beautiful Hawaii. He spun the board so the hills and sky showed in the background. I tried to share it here, a few times but got the "X' of death. I couldn't get it to work. It may be too large of a file.

I hope to post more of his selfies and photos from the Island soon!

Please note his ORANGE GLASSES! They almost match the wood floors! Thanks for the view!
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
You didn't have your bag waiting at the front door to go along with him??? It sounds as though he's been having a nice time...I can't imagine why you'd want to stay home!
November 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I’m with Louise
November 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Sounds like he is having a great time. Is it work or pleasure.
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise