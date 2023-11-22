Previous
Flowa Lei by Chris Wright

This is a recent photo, but reminds me of my time with Chris in Kauai on a previous trip. There is a tradition that guest leave their luau leis on the island, in hopes to come back to the island again. Since my husband and I are cheapskates, and don't want to spend money on a luau or lei, we BORROWED the leis for our photos, then returned them minutes later. I felt like I was stealing someone's ashes! Like it was so sac-relig!

To me, my husband's photo would be so much more beautiful if there was a big white swan or duck where the rock is in the center of the pond. I zoomed in hoping it was a duck, but nope, just a rock. Haha!
