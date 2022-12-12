Previous
Gracie’s Christmas Bed by pej76
Gracie’s Christmas Bed

Not all of the Christmas decorations have been put up yet. However as far as Gracie is concerned this one will stay just where it is. I’m sure she thinks we put out this cloth in a box just for her.
Paul J

Corinne C ace
Gracie is so cute. She seems to really like the Christmas fabric 😊
December 12th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
So cute. My cat did that to such good memories
December 12th, 2022  
