129 / 365
Gracie’s Christmas Bed
Not all of the Christmas decorations have been put up yet. However as far as Gracie is concerned this one will stay just where it is. I’m sure she thinks we put out this cloth in a box just for her.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Corinne C
ace
Gracie is so cute. She seems to really like the Christmas fabric 😊
December 12th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
So cute. My cat did that to such good memories
December 12th, 2022
