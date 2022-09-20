Previous
Spider Trail by pej76
16 / 365

Spider Trail

Saw this glistening in the sunshine. I think a spider took a trip from the Hawthorn tree to the bird bath garden.
20th September 2022

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Photo Details

