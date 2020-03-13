Francesca In Mono (100 strangers No. 206 revisited)
Francesca In Mono (100 strangers No. 206 revisited)
I’m revisiting Francesca as I took quite a few photos of her when I met her back in January.
I thought it would be good to share a mono photo of her.
If you remember Francesca’s story, she had been with her friend Emma to a vintage clothes sale in Nottingham and I’d met them both just down the road from the sale looking through the bags of clothes they had bought.
It was quite dull and flat light when I met Francesca, so I shot this using the little built in flash on my Sony A6000. The flash only produced a tiny bit of catchlights in her eyes, so I decided I’d try and create some catchlights in my post processing. I did a google search and found an awesome artist who had some catchlight bushes for GIMP that were available under Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 License (that means you can use them for free as long as you are not using them commercially, but you must credit the author). With that in mid the brushes were designed by Obsidiandawn … www.obsidiandawn.com
Anyway, I hope you like my mono photo of Francesca and her catchlights.
On a sidenote, I will probably be be putting my 100 strangers project on hold for a while as I think approaching strangers for photos while the Corona virus is spreading quickly is probably not the most sensible of options. If you compare our governments actions with those of other countries there is quite a mismatch.