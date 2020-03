Bubbles and Ripples

Something different from me.



My street photography , street portraits has effectively come to a stop with the current corona pandemic.



This is a shot I took a couple of weeks ago, and is a different genre. It's part of a water feature at the Nottingham University Jubille Campus. I could do with five bubbles as odd numbers tend to work better, but I think the four work here OK



This is actually a colour photo. The water feature was grey and the day cloudy ! Looks OK though , maybe a slither off the bottom !



Canon 60D and 50mm f1.8 . I love my nifty fifties



Stay safe everyone, keep social distancing.