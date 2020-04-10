Previous
Marsh Marigolds (Vintage Sirius 28mm f2.8 macro lens) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2165

Marsh Marigolds (Vintage Sirius 28mm f2.8 macro lens)

Being in lockdown means I am struggling a little for content. The spring bulbs in the garden have all gone, the aliums aren't out yet and it is too early for the summer blooms.

My garden pond has provided these rather beautiful marsh marigolds, shot with a vintage Sirius 28mm f2.8 macro lens, that I picked up for £5-00

The lens gets mixed reviews , but I think it did a half decent job here
Phil Howcroft

Pat Knowles ace
A very long time since I’ve seen one of these...a little flash of gold.
April 12th, 2020  
