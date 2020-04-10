Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2165
Marsh Marigolds (Vintage Sirius 28mm f2.8 macro lens)
Being in lockdown means I am struggling a little for content. The spring bulbs in the garden have all gone, the aliums aren't out yet and it is too early for the summer blooms.
My garden pond has provided these rather beautiful marsh marigolds, shot with a vintage Sirius 28mm f2.8 macro lens, that I picked up for £5-00
The lens gets mixed reviews , but I think it did a half decent job here
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
1
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2165
photos
86
followers
76
following
593% complete
View this month »
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th April 2020 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
vintage lens
,
marsh marigolds
Pat Knowles
ace
A very long time since I’ve seen one of these...a little flash of gold.
April 12th, 2020
