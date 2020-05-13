Sign up
Photo 2185
White Allium
I love alliums, they are beautiful.
We discovered them a few years ago and have planted them in our borders for beautiful spring colours.
They tend be shades of purples but we do have a few white ones - Allium Nigrum.
This one was shot with a Helios 44M-2 vintage lens , don't you love that blurry bokeh
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
