White Allium by phil_howcroft
I love alliums, they are beautiful.

We discovered them a few years ago and have planted them in our borders for beautiful spring colours.

They tend be shades of purples but we do have a few white ones - Allium Nigrum.

This one was shot with a Helios 44M-2 vintage lens , don't you love that blurry bokeh
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
598% complete

