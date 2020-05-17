Previous
Social Distancing (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens) by phil_howcroft
Social Distancing (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens)

Jane and Ruby in a car park in Daybrook Nottingham.

We went on our local walk to the "Duck Park". There is a off road path that brings you to the back of a car park for a Tile Warehouse, Carpet Shop and Camping Outlet. They are all shut and the car park shut.

Ruby likes to run down the hill into the car park, so I let her off her lead and she chased my wife down the hill.

I spotted the shot straight away and did a quick grab shot.

I think it works fine.

This is about a good a pic you will see of my wife on my photostream as she doesn't like her photo being took !

I didn't know whether to leave the bit of grass on the bottom of the frame, but decided it was better in than out as it works as a nice base line to stop your eye leaving the frame.

Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens on a Sony A6000

I think the tones and mood have a lovely retro feel, helped of course by the beautiful Russian Glass
Phil Howcroft

marlboromaam ace
Hello Jane and Ruby! Great black and white, Phil! Whatever, you're using to take these pics, it works very nicely!
May 18th, 2020  
Caterina ace
Nice photo Phil! Same feeling of emptiness that’s in my pictures of these lockdown days. Where do you find the great lenses whose results you show us? Fav
May 18th, 2020  
KWind ace
Super capture!
May 18th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@caterina caterina thank you . Most of my old vintage lenses are bought from charity shops ! A few have been given to me by friends. Many come attached to an old SLR camera too. Some of the vintage glass is top quality. I am amazed by the quality. My source has dried up though as charity shops have been closed for 2 months due to lockdown !

@marlboromaam Maggie, i have a collection of old lenses :) Thank you
May 18th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@kwind thank you :)
May 18th, 2020  
