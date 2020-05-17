Social Distancing (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens)
Jane and Ruby in a car park in Daybrook Nottingham.
We went on our local walk to the "Duck Park". There is a off road path that brings you to the back of a car park for a Tile Warehouse, Carpet Shop and Camping Outlet. They are all shut and the car park shut.
Ruby likes to run down the hill into the car park, so I let her off her lead and she chased my wife down the hill.
I spotted the shot straight away and did a quick grab shot.
I think it works fine.
This is about a good a pic you will see of my wife on my photostream as she doesn't like her photo being took !
I didn't know whether to leave the bit of grass on the bottom of the frame, but decided it was better in than out as it works as a nice base line to stop your eye leaving the frame.
Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens on a Sony A6000
I think the tones and mood have a lovely retro feel, helped of course by the beautiful Russian Glass
@marlboromaam Maggie, i have a collection of old lenses :) Thank you