Social Distancing (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens)

Jane and Ruby in a car park in Daybrook Nottingham.



We went on our local walk to the "Duck Park". There is a off road path that brings you to the back of a car park for a Tile Warehouse, Carpet Shop and Camping Outlet. They are all shut and the car park shut.



Ruby likes to run down the hill into the car park, so I let her off her lead and she chased my wife down the hill.



I spotted the shot straight away and did a quick grab shot.



I think it works fine.



This is about a good a pic you will see of my wife on my photostream as she doesn't like her photo being took !



I didn't know whether to leave the bit of grass on the bottom of the frame, but decided it was better in than out as it works as a nice base line to stop your eye leaving the frame.



Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens on a Sony A6000



I think the tones and mood have a lovely retro feel, helped of course by the beautiful Russian Glass

