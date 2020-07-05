Previous
Redhill Wheat Field Patterns by phil_howcroft
Redhill Wheat Field Patterns

It was a windy afternoon today and the wind made the wheat sway and move. It was almost hypnotic watching the field sway.

I thought it was worth a photo.

Shot on a walk around Redhill and the old colliers path

The only edits I did on the photo was a slight crop and then tweak the levels in GIMP.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Phil Howcroft

I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011
