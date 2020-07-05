Sign up
Photo 2218
Redhill Wheat Field Patterns
It was a windy afternoon today and the wind made the wheat sway and move. It was almost hypnotic watching the field sway.
I thought it was worth a photo.
Shot on a walk around Redhill and the old colliers path
The only edits I did on the photo was a slight crop and then tweak the levels in GIMP.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
5th July 2020 2:37pm
wheat
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
fields
,
redhill
