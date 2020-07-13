Previous
Next
Urban Walkway by phil_howcroft
Photo 2223

Urban Walkway

This walkway connects Arnold Library to Arnold Leisure Centre (Swimming Pool and The Bonnington Theatre).

It's not the most photogenic walkway, built in 1982 , probably seemed a good idea to town planners in the late 1970's early 1980's, but it is in serious need of some TLC and revamping.

It is a shame really as both the library and leisure centre (when opened pre Covid-19) are vibrant hubs of activity for the local community.

We even have a theatre, which is very unusual for a city centre suburb !

Anyway, it suits a gritty mono urban landscape shot.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise