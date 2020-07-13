Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2223
Urban Walkway
This walkway connects Arnold Library to Arnold Leisure Centre (Swimming Pool and The Bonnington Theatre).
It's not the most photogenic walkway, built in 1982 , probably seemed a good idea to town planners in the late 1970's early 1980's, but it is in serious need of some TLC and revamping.
It is a shame really as both the library and leisure centre (when opened pre Covid-19) are vibrant hubs of activity for the local community.
We even have a theatre, which is very unusual for a city centre suburb !
Anyway, it suits a gritty mono urban landscape shot.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
0
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2223
photos
85
followers
77
following
609% complete
View this month »
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
13th July 2020 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
mono
,
urban
,
walkway
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
streetie
,
bonnington theatre
