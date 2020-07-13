Urban Walkway

This walkway connects Arnold Library to Arnold Leisure Centre (Swimming Pool and The Bonnington Theatre).



It's not the most photogenic walkway, built in 1982 , probably seemed a good idea to town planners in the late 1970's early 1980's, but it is in serious need of some TLC and revamping.



It is a shame really as both the library and leisure centre (when opened pre Covid-19) are vibrant hubs of activity for the local community.



We even have a theatre, which is very unusual for a city centre suburb !



Anyway, it suits a gritty mono urban landscape shot.

