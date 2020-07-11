Ruby and Claire

This photo appears on Ruby's intstagram account . These are her words ....



We went a social distance walk with my humans' youngest daughter yesterday. I call her my sister. My sister had a hairdressing appointment so she came to visit my humans (and me I may add), before she went to get her hair cut.



When we returned from the walk we had a drink on the patio. My human dad used the opportunity to take some photos of my sister. He is always taking photos. He has a 35mm prime lens for this shot.



If you look at the photo you will see my sister is pregnant. Our first grandchild. I am looking forward to meeting the baby. Some of you looking at the photo might think "awwwwww I am looking at my sisters bump", in fact my human Dad thought that, but I was actually looking at the lemon shortbread biscuit she was holding.



Having said that, I am a sensitive Dog and I do know she is pregnant and I think I knew before anybody else , because I know things that humans don't know



I will keep you all informed on her progress !



#ilce-7 #primelens #sonyalpha #sony_shots #sonyalpha7 #35mm #nottingham

#dogstrust #colourphoto #whippet #dog #pup #hound #sonyphotographer #doggy #whippets #pet #whippetgram #whippetlife #whippetsofinstagram #whippetlove #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinsta #instadog #whippetsofinsta #zeiss #zeisslens #garden #lensculture #pregnant