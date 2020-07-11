Previous
Next
Ruby and Claire by phil_howcroft
Photo 2222

Ruby and Claire

This photo appears on Ruby's intstagram account . These are her words ....

We went a social distance walk with my humans' youngest daughter yesterday. I call her my sister. My sister had a hairdressing appointment so she came to visit my humans (and me I may add), before she went to get her hair cut.

When we returned from the walk we had a drink on the patio. My human dad used the opportunity to take some photos of my sister. He is always taking photos. He has a 35mm prime lens for this shot.

If you look at the photo you will see my sister is pregnant. Our first grandchild. I am looking forward to meeting the baby. Some of you looking at the photo might think "awwwwww I am looking at my sisters bump", in fact my human Dad thought that, but I was actually looking at the lemon shortbread biscuit she was holding.

Having said that, I am a sensitive Dog and I do know she is pregnant and I think I knew before anybody else , because I know things that humans don't know

I will keep you all informed on her progress !

#ilce-7 #primelens #sonyalpha #sony_shots #sonyalpha7 #35mm #nottingham
#dogstrust #colourphoto #whippet #dog #pup #hound #sonyphotographer #doggy #whippets #pet #whippetgram #whippetlife #whippetsofinstagram #whippetlove #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinsta #instadog #whippetsofinsta #zeiss #zeisslens #garden #lensculture #pregnant
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Aww! Such a sweet tale from Ruby's point of view! Well done and I'm glad to see your daughter is doing well. Cheers!
July 12th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Oh I did laugh! Hope you got the lemon shortbread Ruby!
July 12th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Ah good dog Ruby. Gorgeous sighthound. Love the statue too. Congratulations to your sister 😊
July 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise