Previous
Next
Photo 2226
Stepping Down - Vintage Helios 44-2 lens
This is Ruby on our garden steps, that lead from the patio area to the garden.
Shot with a vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens, on my Sony A7
Shot wide open to get some lovely bokeh.
If you look towards the top right hand corner you will see some purple bokeh. The purple bokeh being the lavender photo I shot yesterday while chasing bees and hoverflies.
I was tempted to post the mono version of this photo, but I quite like the greens (which act as a vignette) surrounding Ruby.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
19th July 2020 4:30pm
dog
,
garden
,
vignette
,
whippet
,
prime lens
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
58mm
,
helios 44-2
,
legacy lens
Annie D
ace
Beautiful clarity...I like the green too
July 21st, 2020
