Stepping Down - Vintage Helios 44-2 lens by phil_howcroft
Photo 2226

Stepping Down - Vintage Helios 44-2 lens

This is Ruby on our garden steps, that lead from the patio area to the garden.

Shot with a vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens, on my Sony A7

Shot wide open to get some lovely bokeh.

If you look towards the top right hand corner you will see some purple bokeh. The purple bokeh being the lavender photo I shot yesterday while chasing bees and hoverflies.

I was tempted to post the mono version of this photo, but I quite like the greens (which act as a vignette) surrounding Ruby.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011
Annie D ace
Beautiful clarity...I like the green too
July 21st, 2020  
