Previous
Next
Photo 2235
Birthday Boy Rose (Pentacon 50mm f1.8 vintage lens)
This is a "birthday boy rose", bought for me by one of my daughters and her husband on my birthday earlier this year.
It is a beautiful flower and has had some lovely flowers all summer.
The Pentacon 50mm f1.8 will close focus to 0.33 metres which makes it quite a versatile lens. It takes great portraits and as you can see here lovely macros too.
I hope you all have a lovely weekend, it is going to be a hot and balmy day on Saturday.
Sony A6000 , Pentacon auto 1.8/50 multi coating
Edited in GIMP
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
1
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2235
photos
87
followers
79
following
612% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th August 2020 3:42pm
macro
,
rose
,
pentacon
,
vintage lens
marlboromaam
ace
Such a lovely rose! I really like the "in your face" capture, too! FAV! Pinning, too.
August 7th, 2020
