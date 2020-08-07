Birthday Boy Rose (Pentacon 50mm f1.8 vintage lens)

This is a "birthday boy rose", bought for me by one of my daughters and her husband on my birthday earlier this year.



It is a beautiful flower and has had some lovely flowers all summer.



The Pentacon 50mm f1.8 will close focus to 0.33 metres which makes it quite a versatile lens. It takes great portraits and as you can see here lovely macros too.



I hope you all have a lovely weekend, it is going to be a hot and balmy day on Saturday.



Sony A6000 , Pentacon auto 1.8/50 multi coating



Edited in GIMP