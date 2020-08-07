Previous
Next
Birthday Boy Rose (Pentacon 50mm f1.8 vintage lens) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2235

Birthday Boy Rose (Pentacon 50mm f1.8 vintage lens)

This is a "birthday boy rose", bought for me by one of my daughters and her husband on my birthday earlier this year.

It is a beautiful flower and has had some lovely flowers all summer.

The Pentacon 50mm f1.8 will close focus to 0.33 metres which makes it quite a versatile lens. It takes great portraits and as you can see here lovely macros too.

I hope you all have a lovely weekend, it is going to be a hot and balmy day on Saturday.

Sony A6000 , Pentacon auto 1.8/50 multi coating

Edited in GIMP
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Such a lovely rose! I really like the "in your face" capture, too! FAV! Pinning, too.
August 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise