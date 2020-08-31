Previous
Lisa and Kate on the Bandstand (Industar И-61 53mm Vintage Lens)) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2251

Lisa and Kate on the Bandstand (Industar И-61 53mm Vintage Lens))

Strangers 228 Kate and Lisa performing an acoustic session on stage at the Nottingham Arboretum Bandstand.

I thought mono would work well for the shot

Vintage Industar И-61 53mm f2.8 lens on Sony A7 full frame DSLR, post processed in GIMP
Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
