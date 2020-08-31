Sign up
Photo 2251
Lisa and Kate on the Bandstand (Industar И-61 53mm Vintage Lens))
Strangers 228 Kate and Lisa performing an acoustic session on stage at the Nottingham Arboretum Bandstand.
I thought mono would work well for the shot
Vintage Industar И-61 53mm f2.8 lens on Sony A7 full frame DSLR, post processed in GIMP
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2251
photos
85
followers
78
following
616% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
30th August 2020 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
singer
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
bandstand
,
nottingham
,
singers
,
acoutic
,
nottingham arboretum
