Photo 2252
The Big Apple
On the left a supermarket apple
On the right a Bramley Apple from our apple tree.
In front of the apples a tape measure.
My Big Apple
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
3
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2252
photos
85
followers
78
following
616% complete
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th August 2020 10:16am
apple
Sylvia du Toit
Wow. Must be a huge tree.
September 4th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Awesome! You have a really green thumb! =)
September 4th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
As someone who shops in the petite section, I’ve never thought “Bigger is Better.”
September 4th, 2020
