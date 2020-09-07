Looking Up (Helios 44-2 Vintage Lens)

My whippet Ruby, has her own Instagram account... ruby_the_wanderer



It is her stories in her words ....



I hope you like this photo of me "looking up". I'm listening to my human Mum who is upstairs in one of the bedrooms asking me if I want my tea. What kind of question is that? I am a whippet, we always want our tea ! My Human Dad had his camera out and was clicking away taking some shots. His Sony A7 and a vintage Russian Helios 44-2 58mm prime lens . How may whippets do you know who are as clued up as me about cameras and lenses?



The pretty flowers you see on the wall are the hanging baskets. My Dad took them off their brackets last weekend as they were looking a bit "end of summer" to be in a prime location on the front of the house.



That's it I think, I hope all my Insta followers ...humans and animals...have a great week ahead.



