100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 251 : Colin

My first stranger of 2021 and my first stranger during the current lockdown. My wife says I shouldn’t be engaging with strangers on the street during lockdown, but the opportunity arose unexpectedly, so I shot this at quite a distance maintaining my social distance.



Anyway, the snow from the weekend had stopped, but we still had some snow and with blue sunny skies, so there was going to be a few local pretty winter wonderland pictures to take as I walked Ruby for her lunchtime walk.



I’d took some photos on St. Mary’s Rec’ (Recreation ground) and as I walked towards the car park I saw a man wearing a suit and long “crombie style” jacket. I thought it was unusual and perhaps he was an undertaker going to the church. I watched him walk into the church grounds, but then thought he cannot be an undertaker as he had a “pork pie” hat on.



Anyway I took some photos of the church and started to walk away. I then saw the man wwalkind down the church path, so I decided to approach him….



“Hi, you alright, you are dressed very stylish, how would you describe your style”



“Thanks, I don’t know really”



“Ahhh right, were you into two tone music / ska, your fashion indicates that?”



“You are not the first person to ask me that”



“Really, I am not surprised, it’s the pork pie hat, that’s a signature fashion item for the movement. So what are you doing here?” (that was a bit forward of me, perhaps too nosey, but a valid question to ask)



“Actually I am making a nostalgic trip back in time, I was married here in 1976”



“Good Memories?”



“Yes very good”



“That’s good then, actually can I ask you a favour….” (I already had my camera out from the photos I’d took of the church)….. “I am an Amateur Photographer and take photos of people I meet on the street...Is it OK to take your photo? It will be a really good photo”



“Hey that’s not a bad idea”



“OK just move back a bit and stand at the end of the path”



I take a few pictures in both portrait and landscape mode.



“Actually can you move a bit further back as you have some shadows on your face”



I take a few more photos



“What’s your name”



“Colin”



“Hi Colin, I’m Phil”



“Would you like some copies of the photos?”



“How will you do that”



“Are you on email?” I point to Colin’s mobile phone in his top pocket. I give Colin a copy of my contact card. “If you send an email to my email address on the card I can send you some”



“Will that work, can you do that?”



“Yes it will work well”



“Thanks, Phil, that’s good of you”



That’s it photoshoot over.



“Come on Ruby, let’s go home for your dinner”, she looks at me and starts barking for the toy bone, she likes to carry it home when she passes the “Coal Merchants Yard”.



I told me wife, I’d shot a stranger, she told me I shouldn’t have done it.



“But I maintained social distance ! The shot just fell in my lap”



If you look at my previos shot of St. Mary’s in the snow, you will see some steps. I stood at the bottom of the steps and Colin stood a couple of metres back from them back from the gates.



Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART and GIMP

