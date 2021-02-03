Previous
Next
A Mother's Kiss by phil_howcroft
Photo 2336

A Mother's Kiss

We are part of the "support bubble" for our daughter Claire, her husband Matt and our granddaughter Willow

Being in the "support bubble" I am able to take some photos of Willow.

This is a candid moment, Claire giving Willow a kiss and Willow having a little smile.

Natural light from the dining room window,

Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART and GIMP

I am quite pleased with the results.

3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Willow is so precious! Beautiful shot, granddad. =)
February 3rd, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thanks Maggie, that is very kind of you to say so
February 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise