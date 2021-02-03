Sign up
Photo 2336
A Mother's Kiss
We are part of the "support bubble" for our daughter Claire, her husband Matt and our granddaughter Willow
Being in the "support bubble" I am able to take some photos of Willow.
This is a candid moment, Claire giving Willow a kiss and Willow having a little smile.
Natural light from the dining room window,
Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART and GIMP
I am quite pleased with the results.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
kiss
,
mono
,
granddaughter
,
catchlights
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Willow is so precious! Beautiful shot, granddad. =)
February 3rd, 2021
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
thanks Maggie, that is very kind of you to say so
February 3rd, 2021
