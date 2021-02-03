A Mother's Kiss

We are part of the "support bubble" for our daughter Claire, her husband Matt and our granddaughter Willow



Being in the "support bubble" I am able to take some photos of Willow.



This is a candid moment, Claire giving Willow a kiss and Willow having a little smile.



Natural light from the dining room window,



Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in ART and GIMP



I am quite pleased with the results.



